Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $691,000 Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 135.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

