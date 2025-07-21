Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,049,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Snap by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after buying an additional 23,569,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 121.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after buying an additional 3,761,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $1,010,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,348,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,761,811.10. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 208,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,882,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,299,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,793,329.16. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,802 shares of company stock worth $13,799,881.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Snap’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

