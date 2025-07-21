Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Emerging Markets Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Emerging Markets Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $365.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

