Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.