Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of Genie Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Genie Energy by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $51,742.40. Following the sale, the director owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,586.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.77 million, a PE ratio of 146.79 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.81 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

