Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $178.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

