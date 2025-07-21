Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 148,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,260,312.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 438,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,397. This represents a 51.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Pratt acquired 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,800. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Baird R W upgraded Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Heartland Express Stock Down 3.0%

HTLD stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

