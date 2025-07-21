23,500 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGY. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Tami Rosen sold 14,645 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $330,537.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,860.80. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 31,382 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $538,201.30. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 74,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,560.25. The trade was a 29.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,353,907 shares of company stock worth $24,585,322 over the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

