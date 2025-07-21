Value Stocks To Follow Today – July 19th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Exxon Mobil, Sharplink Gaming, and Elevance Health are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices considered low relative to their fundamental metrics—such as earnings, book value or cash flow. They typically belong to more mature, established firms with slower growth prospects but steady cash flow and often pay dividends. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to eventually recognize their true worth, driving price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.26. 50,428,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,504,546. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $564.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $534.38 and its 200 day moving average is $507.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $11.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.84. 42,692,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,498,600. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -17,689.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.45. 14,902,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,386. The company has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.39. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,206,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,542. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,323,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $7.42 on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 85,761,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Sharplink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

ELV traded down $25.58 on Friday, hitting $276.87. 8,379,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $276.41 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Further Reading