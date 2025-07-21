Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – July 18th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Bit Origin, and BTCS are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or support blockchain technology and its related services—ranging from cryptocurrency exchanges and mining operations to enterprise ledger platforms. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the growth of decentralized ledgers, smart contracts and digital-asset ecosystems without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.39. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The company has a market capitalization of $693.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,282,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,521,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 6.04.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,481,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,777,364. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 4.57.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,897,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,211,534. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 29,963,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.15. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

