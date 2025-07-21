Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – July 19th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Alibaba Group are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own or operate the physical systems and facilities—such as highways, bridges, utilities, airports, telecommunications networks and energy grids—that underpin economic activity. Because these assets tend to generate steady cash flows through fees or regulated rates, infrastructure stocks often offer relatively stable dividends and lower volatility compared with more cyclical sectors. Investors may include them in portfolios seeking income and long-term capital preservation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145,724,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,779,254. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $9.03 on Friday, hitting $419.78. 27,962,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,081,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.29 and a 200-day moving average of $251.28. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.65. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.70.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 33,864,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,124,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.34. 15,006,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,811,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.33. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $288.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.22. 26,729,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,165,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21.

