Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $113,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $539,206.75. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $205,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 240,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,754. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,751 shares of company stock worth $572,318 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 996,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,018 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,064,000.

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $667.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

