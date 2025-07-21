Bailard Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.04 on Monday. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
