Bailard Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.04 on Monday. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onespan

Onespan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.