Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,128 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,448,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 108,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

