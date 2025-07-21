WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,403 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,793 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price target on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

NYSE:KLG opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. WK Kellogg Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

