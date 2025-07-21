Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,750 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 40.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 258.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

