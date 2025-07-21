Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Playtika were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.67 million. Playtika had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 149.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Playtika to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,510,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,699,401.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

