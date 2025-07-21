Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,569 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,571,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,289,588.60. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

