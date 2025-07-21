Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $51.96 on Monday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

