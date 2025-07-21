Promising Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – July 18th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize content and services over digital platforms—ranging from video and music streaming to social networks, online gaming and digital advertising. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of internet-based media consumption and ad-driven revenue models. Their market performance typically depends on metrics such as user growth, engagement rates, subscription revenues and ongoing technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.77. 17,289,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,095,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.36. 951,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.55 and a 200 day moving average of $403.55. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.03. 465,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average of $164.03. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 3,963,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

