Insider Selling: Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $18,827.60 in Stock

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $18,827.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,313,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,890,628.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shimmick Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $2.16 on Monday. Shimmick Corporation has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 9,647.06% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Shimmick Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Shimmick by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Shimmick by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shimmick by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,861 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

