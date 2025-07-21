Insider Selling: Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $18,827.60 in Stock

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $18,827.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,313,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,890,628.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shimmick Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $2.16 on Monday. Shimmick Corporation has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 9,647.06% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Shimmick
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- America Wants Drone Dominance: Are These Stocks Ready to Soar?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.