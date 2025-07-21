Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Senior Officer Purchases C$26,098.50 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Heineman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.74 per share, with a total value of C$26,098.50.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$133.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94.

Separately, Jones Trading downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

