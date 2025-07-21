Insider Buying: Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS) Director Acquires C$13,000.00 in Stock

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey York purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Jeffrey York also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Jeffrey York acquired 25,000 shares of Focus Graphite stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,595.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Jeffrey York acquired 25,000 shares of Focus Graphite stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$3,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Jeffrey York sold 1,000,000 shares of Focus Graphite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 3.7%

Focus Graphite stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.71. Focus Graphite Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

