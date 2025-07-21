Orbia Advance (MXCHY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
