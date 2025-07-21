Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $42,390.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,317.04. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.63 million, a P/E ratio of -115.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. Analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.