Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $42,390.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,317.04. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AEHR stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.63 million, a P/E ratio of -115.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. Analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
