Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Major Shareholder Sells $30,205.56 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Harley sold 22,883 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $30,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,927.88. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Joshua Harley sold 10,231 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $13,914.16.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 34,478 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $45,855.74.
Fathom Stock Performance
Shares of Fathom stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.37.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
