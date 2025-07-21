Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $29.07 million for the quarter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.99 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.88 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

