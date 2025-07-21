Woodward (WWD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $884.98 million for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.250 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $258.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.24. Woodward has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $259.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.25.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Woodward by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

