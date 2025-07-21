Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 4.5%

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.13. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

