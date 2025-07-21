Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Teladoc Health worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.08 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,151.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,044.70. This trade represents a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $28,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

