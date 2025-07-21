Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $11.79

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

VALE stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vale by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

