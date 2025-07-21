OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OKUR stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. On average, analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 1,813,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $3,354,862.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,838,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,150. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

