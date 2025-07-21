Avery Dennison (AVY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AVY stock opened at $178.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.
AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
