FS Bancorp (FSBW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

FSBW stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FS Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.50% of FS Bancorp worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

