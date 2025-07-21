First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THFF opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $664.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $57.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

