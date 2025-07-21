SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $96.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $5,573,099.28. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,937,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,410.96. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.