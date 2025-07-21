CoStar Group (CSGP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 292.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

