Danaher (DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.750 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaher Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $189.98 on Monday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average is $204.86.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

