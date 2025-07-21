Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $622.83 million for the quarter.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 913,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,843,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,263,000 after purchasing an additional 215,203 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

