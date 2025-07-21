Manhattan Associates (MANH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $202.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
