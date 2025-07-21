Manhattan Associates (MANH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $202.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

