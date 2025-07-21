Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands’ (NASDAQ:COLAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands’ (NASDAQ:COLAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 22nd. Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 23rd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands Price Performance

Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Get Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands in the first quarter valued at about $3,045,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands in the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands in the first quarter worth $2,538,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands during the first quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000.

About Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands

We are a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on January 18, 2024 as an exempted company with limited liability (meaning that our public shareholders have no liability, as shareholders of our company, for the liabilities of our company over and above the amount paid for their shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Acquisition Corp/Cayman Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.