Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £388,384.56 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Alison Dolan sold 116,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £388,384.56 ($520,971.91).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 342 ($4.59) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 299.50 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 417.80 ($5.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported GBX 31.90 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marks and Spencer Group plc will post 26.0113154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 420 ($5.63) to GBX 400 ($5.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

