Stephanie Hazell Acquires 8,701 Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Stock

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 8,701 shares of 3i Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £30,018.45 ($40,266.20).
3i Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3%
LON 3IN opened at GBX 347 ($4.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 913.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.67. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 296.02 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 363 ($4.87).
3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. 3i Infrastructure had a net margin of 92.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3i Infrastructure plc will post 2039.0836962 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 3i Infrastructure
3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.
3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.
