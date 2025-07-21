KeyCorp (KEY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -108.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KeyCorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.