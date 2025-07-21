MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $296.39 million for the quarter.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.6%

MMYT stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MakeMyTrip stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

