Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $877.03 million for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $105.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

