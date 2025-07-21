Equifax (EFX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Equifax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.250-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $263.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equifax has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equifax

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equifax

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.