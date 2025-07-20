Bingham Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 587,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,695 shares of company stock worth $13,710,162. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

