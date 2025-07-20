Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.