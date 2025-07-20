SNS Financial Group LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

